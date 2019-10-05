As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Position by $352,660; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Increased by $314,720 Its Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 23,920 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 170,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, down from 175,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 8,640 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 26.07 million are held by Capital World Investors. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 9.94 million shares. Sound Shore Incorporated Ct has 3.40 million shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt owns 87,790 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 87,929 shares stake. Putnam Fl Inv accumulated 11,379 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 71,702 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,120 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 1,929 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,498 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 100,330 shares. Community Trust Investment reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Expect Bank of America Stock to Stay Rangebound for Now – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: The $700B TARP Bailout – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.