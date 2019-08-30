As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $738,172; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $348,684

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 2.08 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 88,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 77,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 6.13 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pearson adds Shutterfly vets to C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Limited Liability owns 255,130 shares for 4.18% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 4,000 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc invested in 369,250 shares or 1.13% of the stock. 53,431 were accumulated by Argent. 27,481 are held by Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt. First American Savings Bank reported 40,764 shares stake. 6,987 were accumulated by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 742,048 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 12,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y owns 5,178 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 911,382 shares. Connable Office has 0.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,815 shares to 7,022 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,138 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.12% or 13,948 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny reported 1.18M shares stake. Fairfield Bush & invested 0.82% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co has 62,057 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 9,300 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp invested in 1.39% or 277,924 shares. 55,940 are owned by Oppenheimer And Com. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 1.13M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cwm Ltd Liability Com owns 72,736 shares. Monroe Retail Bank Mi holds 3,271 shares. 829,029 are owned by Schroder Investment Management Gp. Voya Investment reported 561,882 shares. 6,003 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 52,493 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.