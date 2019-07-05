As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Increased Position by $9.30 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $638,703

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.06M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 9.24M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 6.15 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 10,991 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 22,365 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Cetera Advisor owns 12,178 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 68,761 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc holds 0.24% or 5,170 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.09M shares. One Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Partners Limited holds 179,895 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 12,563 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 794 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 2.57% or 123,354 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 93,998 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $22.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).