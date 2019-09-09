As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Tcw Group Trimmed Its Stake; As Vf (VFC) Stock Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Stake by $919,380

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 458,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.44 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34M for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 5,904 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 68,217 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $61.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 15,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,932 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

