As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised by $1.67 Million Its Position; B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Boosted Holding by $364,837

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 13,550 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 510,279 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company accumulated 11,532 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated has invested 0.13% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Atwood Palmer Inc reported 640 shares stake. Advsr Asset Management invested in 289,537 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Next Financial Gru stated it has 8,681 shares. Punch Assoc Investment Mgmt has invested 0.54% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pnc Svcs Group has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 122,312 shares. West Family Investments has invested 0.67% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Edge Wealth Llc reported 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 991 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 129,197 shares. Confluence Investment Limited accumulated 173,293 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability owns 107,415 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 51,321 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1 are held by Fmr Lc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were bought by Efrat Aviv. 25,000 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares with value of $285,408 were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IEF) by 2,746 shares to 17,732 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (DIA) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,110 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (EEM).