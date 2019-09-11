As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $581,622; As U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Share Value Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Raised Position

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 10.93M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 4.61M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.17 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

