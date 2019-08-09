As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 294.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 589,368 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.66 million, up from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 2.36 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08 million shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory reported 0.12% stake. Qs Investors Lc holds 53,782 shares. Washington Savings Bank owns 5,429 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). City Hldgs Communications invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 443,082 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 6,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.58% or 127,521 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 9.05 million shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 18,799 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 61,438 shares. Moreover, Novare Lc has 1.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 62,021 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Conflicting Moment – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.