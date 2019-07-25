As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $9.21 Million; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Value Rose While Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $513,360 Its Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43 million shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 326,751 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 43,500 shares in its portfolio. 6,230 were reported by Bridges Inv Management. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 90,027 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,340 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 497,771 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 6,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.05% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 2,396 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 85,786 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs accumulated 7,980 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 95,128 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Bard Assoc has 0.55% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 7,800 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 44.81 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,875 shares to 53,408 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 127,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,579 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

