As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million; As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Value Rose, Green Street Investors Boosted Its Holding by $6.13 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Citigroup Incorporated (C) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 22,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 105,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 128,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Citigroup Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 1.19 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares to 276,600 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 36,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More news for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6,540 shares. Enterprise Serv has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Synovus Finance, Georgia-based fund reported 571 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp accumulated 164,898 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 2,800 shares. Eii Cap reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 26,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 348,874 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 2.31 million shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 88,017 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.58% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 193,762 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nomura Asset Management reported 305,970 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 250,452 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 47,407 shares to 145,300 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 595 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gp LP has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Inv has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hudock Grp Lc invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voya Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.27M shares. Elkhorn Partners Ltd Partnership reported 14,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 154,183 shares. 193,163 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 80,616 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 206,432 shares. American Rech Mgmt holds 0% or 40 shares. Round Table Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. 78,900 are held by Andra Ap.