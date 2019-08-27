As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Lifted Holding; Littelfuse (LFUS) Valuation Declined While Ariel Investments Trimmed Position by $533,442

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc analyzed 2,931 shares as the company's stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 441,788 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.62 million, down from 444,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $154.53. About 113,178 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 460,159 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 21,877 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Parkside State Bank & Tru invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 16,775 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Federated Pa owns 8,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 86,294 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 3,898 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,679 shares. Putnam Llc reported 27,027 shares. Peoples Finance Serv accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company reported 2,418 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 78,618 shares to 922,501 shares, valued at $66.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,251 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).