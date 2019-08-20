As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Holding by $455,204; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.15 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 47,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 148,597 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, down from 196,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $191.42. About 568,076 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire”, Benzinga.com published: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aon plc (AON) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.23 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.