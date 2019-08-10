As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Trimmed by $879,222 Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered by $175.85 Million Its Holding

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.44 million, down from 519,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 741,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 119,744 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.40 million shares or 1.08% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 213,573 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.12 million were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Quantres Asset Ltd invested in 0.38% or 8,400 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 20,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 9,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt has 2.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,378 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 10,991 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company has 4.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 65,481 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 890 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt holds 155,400 shares or 7.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares to 130,978 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

