As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased by $13.49 Million Its Position; Frigate Ventures LP Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Has Upped by $493,500

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 406,018 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus: Last REIT Standing – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Communities, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 20, 2019.