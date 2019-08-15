As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $694,400; As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Valuation Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $960,000

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 3.69 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37 million, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 4.49 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints President of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES ONGOING STRENGTH IN DEMAND, CLOSE-IN PRICING; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 22/04/2018 – DJ JetBlue Airways Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBLU); 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 28.03 million shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.