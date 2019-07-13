As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding; Wedbush Securities Position in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) by 618,000 shares to 214,700 shares, valued at $40.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 33,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,976 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 22,247 shares to 371,879 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.