As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Stake by $535,430; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Decreased Position by $604,304

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83M, down from 447,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 9.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 2.19M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/05/2018 – TELE COLUMBUS WOULD LIKE TO BUY SOME VODAFONE ASSETS: WIWO; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 10,998 shares to 25,749 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

