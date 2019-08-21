As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Holder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Decreased Holding by $1.97 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 31,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 110,657 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 142,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 10.01M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 1.58M shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin owns 32,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 450,384 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 16,344 shares. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 251,642 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 106,325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Tiger Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.35% or 689,502 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillman Communications has 944,701 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Company invested in 37.66M shares or 5.87% of the stock. Select Equity Group Inc LP has 1.19M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 41,305 shares. 33,686 are owned by Stifel Corp. Pnc Group has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,778 shares to 137,183 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.