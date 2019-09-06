As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Stake by $2.70 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $2.95 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 666,931 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares to 19,473 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,455 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

