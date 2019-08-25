As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.38 Million; Oppenheimer & Close Increased Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding by $667,342 as Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 22,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 69,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 91,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s How to Invest in the Cryptocurrency Trading Services Boom – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Shining Silver and Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Gold, Pan American Silver And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Co reported 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Carolina-based Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct has 2.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Communication Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 36,542 shares. Lakeview Capital reported 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 742,048 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors has invested 1.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 595 shares. Lourd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 5,436 shares. Citizens Northern holds 29,870 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co stated it has 34,322 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 39,805 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.