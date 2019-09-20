As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Brave Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $375,830; Cit Group (CIT) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 780,238 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 595 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 110,274 shares. Chou Associate invested in 130,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 105,435 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 73,494 are owned by Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership. First Manhattan accumulated 745,309 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 17,600 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Llc owns 266,992 shares. 495,113 are held by Gendell Jeffrey L. 84,486 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 47,225 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 81 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 13,685 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pggm Investments holds 324,691 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 23,200 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 76,582 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 283 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 77,460 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 741,238 were reported by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Geode Cap invested in 1.00 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 886 shares. Fund reported 177,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 291,378 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 9,936 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech accumulated 0.04% or 137,880 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 2,855 shares.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $27.2 Million Financing for Texas Assisted Living Facilities – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Co-Lead Arranger on $90.6 Million Financing for Multifamily Project in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.12M for 8.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.