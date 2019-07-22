As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 11.18 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc analyzed 24,616 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 27,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $363.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 10.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 14,833 shares to 125,794 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 55,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology So (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 28,668 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.