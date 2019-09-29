As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Raised by $515,620 Its Stake; Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Holder Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Stake by $83.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 67,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 214,639 shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock? – Zacks.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Genocea On Track To Execute A Lucrative Strategic Partnership In The Near Future? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Genocea Biosciences Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Foolproof Strategies To Minimize Risk – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.