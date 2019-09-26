As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $515,620; Capital Innovations Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Upped by $327,636 as Stock Value Rose

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 2.89 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 67,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 4.86M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Becker has invested 1.4% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Natixis holds 0.11% or 346,606 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tci Wealth Inc reported 2,696 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 891,479 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dupont Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 15,368 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 789,562 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1.11 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Macroview Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 98 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 4,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake. 107,075 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beyond Meat up 11% on McDonald’s test – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.95% stake. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 252,604 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Management Lc owns 15,785 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Investment holds 11.31 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 12,472 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Inv Mngmt owns 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,828 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trinity Street Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 406,888 shares or 5.54% of its portfolio. Round Table Ser Ltd holds 0.15% or 6,808 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 715,710 shares.