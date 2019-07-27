As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Dowling & Yahnke Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $381,054 as Stock Price Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,670 shares to 451,721 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 549,986 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.43% or 65,519 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 20,085 shares. Gibson Limited Liability Corporation has 2,539 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 30,286 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj reported 65,431 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls invested 3.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 148,445 were reported by Amer Insur Tx. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap Investors holds 20.29M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 9,910 shares. Community & Inv Company accumulated 111,201 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1.61% or 231,643 shares. Wendell David reported 6,485 shares. Dsc Advsr LP stated it has 1,935 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 790,223 shares. Moreover, Round Table Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 2.55 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.87 million shares. Perritt Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet Cie reported 156,854 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 20,857 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,400 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt owns 31.52M shares. Swedbank holds 2.95M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd accumulated 2.92 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Ltd Company holds 5,825 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.