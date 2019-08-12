As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 96,152 shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Prns Llp holds 3.73M shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer Inc has 2.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 232,568 shares. Lord Abbett & stated it has 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blue Capital invested in 0.46% or 14,074 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 758,688 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 5.19M shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 7,566 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36.42M shares. 5,590 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 3.63 million shares. Dana Investment owns 24,881 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.