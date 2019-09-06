As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $598,672; As Travelers Companies/The (TRV) Valuation Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 9,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 414,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.79 million, down from 424,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 341,488 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Travelers Companies/The (TRV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 48,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 695,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.39 million, down from 744,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Travelers Companies/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.79. About 15,009 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.10 million for 16.01 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64,811 shares to 6.98M shares, valued at $975.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN) by 45,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.35 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com invested in 68,061 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 17,154 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.05% or 129,989 shares in its portfolio. Independent Invsts Inc accumulated 14,275 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Lc reported 3.27% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 203,626 shares. Blackrock holds 161.72M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 55,389 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,400 shares. 2.12M are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Moreover, Schnieders Mgmt Llc has 0.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,460 shares. Nexus Inv Management holds 3.57% or 388,755 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,263 shares to 233,190 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).