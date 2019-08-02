As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding by $812,510; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Fairpointe Capital Upped Position by $3.07 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 22.25M shares traded or 69.97% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 146,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 795,260 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 22,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 19,223 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 21,284 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 189,200 shares. Illinois-based Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.34% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Benjamin F Edwards Communication stated it has 2,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 280,000 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 0.01% or 74,140 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 738,441 were reported by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Phocas has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 78,206 shares to 583,818 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 11,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,369 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National stated it has 7,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5.78M are owned by Nordea Mgmt Ab. 30,700 are owned by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 173,128 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Everence Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 47,146 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Llc reported 16,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd reported 803 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 4.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 523,543 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 25.34M shares. Moneta Group Advsr Lc reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 77,342 shares.