As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Holding; Total System Services (TSS) Valuation Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors analyzed 33,555 shares as the company's stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd analyzed 5,815 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 14.36 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 172,150 shares to 613,312 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zacks Inv holds 0.01% or 2,899 shares. Wellington Shields Comm Ltd Company reported 3,250 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 2.09 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 23,285 shares. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 13,140 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Chevy Chase holds 0.06% or 135,726 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bb&T Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Beacon Fincl Group owns 13,492 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 150 shares. Fiduciary Co has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Jones Finance Cos Lllp accumulated 195,961 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.39% or 124,200 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Lc invested in 0.24% or 5,005 shares. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 24,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc reported 9,160 shares. 10,859 are held by B Riley Wealth. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 27,419 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.79% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 37.65M shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,420 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

