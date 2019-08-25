As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.59 Million; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Wade G W & Has Cut Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 154,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 26.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67B, down from 26.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 173,365 shares to 359,796 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 48,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri holds 6.8% or 327,103 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 20.08M shares. 98,852 are held by Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Mackenzie invested in 0.64% or 1.40 million shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Lincoln Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,912 shares. Winfield Inc has invested 4.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafayette has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 19,756 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 20,273 shares. North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marietta Partners Limited Com invested in 3.52% or 58,954 shares. 44,043 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. E&G Advsr Lp reported 17,036 shares stake.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $787.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C by 42,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duff & Phelps Invest Management Company has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Mgmt owns 124,174 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 1,625 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,164 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 556 were reported by Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Co. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested in 11,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 509,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oarsman has 63,883 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 154,183 shares. Moneta Investment Advsr Lc reported 3,327 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.