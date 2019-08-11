As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Bluefin Trading Has Cut Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 14,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 109,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 51,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 54,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & holds 82,673 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Swedbank owns 1.49M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Investors owns 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.95 million shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. 6,856 were reported by Fincl Advantage. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited accumulated 1.2% or 59,682 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.39% or 684,118 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability invested in 1.82% or 34,355 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Cap Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 14,814 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 111,454 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & invested 4.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Madison Invest Holding Inc owns 340,028 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 161,756 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 2,559 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,060 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 63,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,260 shares to 321,177 shares, valued at $23.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,253 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).