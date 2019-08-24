As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Cut by $513,360 Its Holding; Corvex Management LP Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.49 Million; Shares Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS TO REUTERS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook reported 526,772 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 52,537 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 12,178 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 10.28M shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.69% or 4.50 million shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 61,650 shares. Kistler reported 8,888 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,430 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 11,645 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,305 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc owns 4,827 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 1,500 shares. Fosun Limited holds 12,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 897,804 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has 2.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 41,543 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 401,487 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 30,990 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Com reported 40,972 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,626 shares. Llc holds 11,647 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 21,687 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 12,978 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 10,489 shares. 958,025 were reported by Sei Investments. Nadler Gp owns 6,195 shares. Ims Management has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community Tru Invest invested in 133,635 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,075 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.