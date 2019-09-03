As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed by $736,920 Its Stake; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Upped Position by $767,006

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 30,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 22,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 713,767 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38 million, up from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 571,620 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25,798 shares to 46,948 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 23,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

