As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, United Asset Strategies Increased by $738,150 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $704,900 as Stock Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb & Williams owns 54,844 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.52% or 491,000 shares. 10,078 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Com reported 303,531 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated owns 838,549 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com reported 8,010 shares. 7,110 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 17,647 were accumulated by Nbt National Bank N A New York. Welch Prns Ny reported 133,053 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 123,960 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 942 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,505 shares to 38,561 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,787 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

