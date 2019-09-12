As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Tegean Capital Management Lowered Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Increased Walt Disney (DIS) Holding by $13.06 Million; Share Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 12.20M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 517.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 93,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 112,158 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, up from 18,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 4.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brave Warrior Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 1.41% or 175,191 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,766 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd owns 10,243 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Colrain Ltd Liability stated it has 67,481 shares or 5.31% of all its holdings. Bronson Point Management Limited Company reported 90,000 shares stake. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Dakota Investment Council invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited reported 73,783 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.01M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 810,171 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Com owns 33,192 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Na holds 0.16% or 40,626 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz & Communication Limited Co reported 2,857 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bruni J V And invested in 94,380 shares. The Rhode Island-based Blue Inc has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Penobscot Invest Mgmt has invested 1.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 175,805 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp reported 26,699 shares. 87,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 1.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability reported 25 shares stake. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 33,892 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Company has 3,229 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Company holds 537,429 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 52,819 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.