As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Cut Stake by $547,460; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Valmark Advisers Boosted Stake

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 710,119 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 335,476 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 344,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.10M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 188,649 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $205.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 70,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TDTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 151,057 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,851 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corp holds 122,580 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated stated it has 3,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 35.40 million shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amg Natl Trust State Bank accumulated 2,166 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 3.81M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.85% or 96,337 shares. Essex Serv stated it has 1.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington-based Garde Cap has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rh Dinel Counsel accumulated 2,743 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 173,340 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y holds 0.36% or 5,178 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 are held by Check Capital Mgmt Ca. Wedge Cap L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 435,456 shares. Family Management, New York-based fund reported 50,249 shares. Argent invested in 0.35% or 53,431 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited, a Kentucky-based fund reported 46,885 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 3,164 shares. Quaker Invs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 278,555 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.55M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 161.72 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The California-based Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 7,600 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howard Hughes Med Institute stated it has 75,000 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 187,600 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $25.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

