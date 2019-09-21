As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Cedar Rock Capital LTD Trimmed Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 539,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.43M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790.79M, down from 9.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 486,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833.24 million, down from 12.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sumitomo Life Company has 42,330 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa reported 19,475 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru Communication invested in 21,174 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 19,821 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.02% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.57 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 13.47 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has 190,058 shares. C World Wide Gp Hldg A S accumulated 360,615 shares. Bath Savings Com owns 138,722 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. First Bankshares holds 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 20,257 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 33,943 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.47 million shares. Gideon Cap Advsr reported 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

