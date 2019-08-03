As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 20,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 65,259 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 85,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,075 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 55,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 66,925 shares to 156,699 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated Com (NYSE:DAN) by 20,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,381 shares to 76,309 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,539 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 169,822 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource holds 0.84% or 25.17M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 1.35M shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B Riley Wealth holds 10,859 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 182,214 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.46% or 186.86 million shares. Shikiar Asset accumulated 113,307 shares. Twin Capital holds 369,250 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 151,871 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.05% or 3,993 shares in its portfolio. 39,607 were reported by Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.14 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 85,437 shares.