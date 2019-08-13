As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Reliance Trust Has Cut Its Stake by $363,568; Sandler Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $24.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 359.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 185,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 237,221 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, up from 51,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.17M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares to 7,661 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Low Duration by 8,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.27% or 105,912 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yorktown & Rech Company Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Mgmt invested in 12,117 shares. Of Vermont owns 17,367 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Llc owns 27,681 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has 0.86% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Donald Smith & accumulated 986,636 shares. 36,724 are held by Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability. Oldfield Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6.88% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Academy Cap Management Inc Tx has 7.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Prtn has 1.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 179,895 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 657,081 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP) by 410,000 shares to 446,000 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 196,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,300 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.