As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Provise Management Group Has Raised Its Stake by $810,836; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Illinois Tool (ITW) Position

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Inc (ITW) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 41,747 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 37,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Illinois Tool Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 1.13 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 16.51M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99M worth of stock or 14,500 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,557 shares to 105,843 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,495 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 9,799 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 7,406 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 87,690 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% or 452 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 2,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Boston Private Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,827 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Finance Prtn has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 45,536 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 74,345 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 32,336 are owned by Hrt Limited Liability Corporation. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 23,198 shares. Boys Arnold & stated it has 11,838 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Boston Research & reported 2,670 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,535 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,175 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).