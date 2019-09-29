As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $3.75 Million; News New (NWS) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Its Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 272,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, down from 325,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 440,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The hedge fund held 343,658 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, down from 783,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 218,728 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.12, from 0.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold NWS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 51.68 million shares or 2.96% less from 53.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 101,091 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 16,147 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 29 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 61,798 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 796,185 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 56,369 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 90,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 536,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 27 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 68,782 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Utah Retirement accumulated 22,860 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,253 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,100 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 111,407 shares to 631,027 shares, valued at $36.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Management Inc holds 16,959 shares. 47,093 were reported by M&R Capital Inc. 1.40M were reported by Ser Automobile Association. Private Trust Company Na stated it has 13,579 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 6,588 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 100,818 shares. Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability owns 284,913 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 13.50 million shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 6,287 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 76,887 shares. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 218,619 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.77% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.72M shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miller Howard Investments Inc New York invested in 2.53% or 1.23 million shares.