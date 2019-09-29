As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Cut Holding; Roper Inds New Com (ROP) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $636,840

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 1,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 42,323 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, down from 44,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 526,650 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $84.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro by 786,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.