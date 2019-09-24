As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Mount Vernon Associates Has Boosted Stake by $1.23 Million; Thornburg Investment Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 327,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.60M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 2.02 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 81.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 17,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 38,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 21,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.31. About 1.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,677 shares to 45,652 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 913,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Invest Advisors invested in 1.12% or 79,351 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr holds 4,761 shares. Cap invested in 10,877 shares. 24,940 are held by Profit Invest Management Lc. 81,799 were reported by One Capital Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, State Street has 0.95% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 293.39M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 12.40 million shares. John G Ullman Associates owns 435,808 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,052 shares. Meridian Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kahn Brothers De invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 298,917 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited holds 1.26% or 54,432 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).