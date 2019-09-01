As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Kwmg Has Trimmed Its Position; Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $404,700 as Share Value Rose

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $509.86 million for 24.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Earnest Prns Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 95 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc stated it has 9,952 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Hudock Group Inc Lc has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.36% or 37,700 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.11% or 3,165 shares in its portfolio. 5,484 were accumulated by First Midwest Comml Bank Division. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce invested in 3,815 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation reported 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,713 shares. First Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,757 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 19,010 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,301 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.81M shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al has 14,402 shares. Centurylink Inv reported 40,817 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10,203 are held by Altfest L J. Washington Cap invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4,866 are owned by Vantage Investment Ltd Llc. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Ltd Com has 1.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Lc owns 8.15M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger holds 2.95M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.03% or 42,165 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 4,110 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).