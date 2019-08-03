As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Jump Trading Cut by $5.52 Million Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation Rose, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Position by $316,474

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 278,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

