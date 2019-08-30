As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Position by $513,732; As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Water Island Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $355,584

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 8,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 11,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 5.28M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 342,083 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 99,834 shares to 136,942 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 110,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 2.44M shares or 10.63% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtnrs Corp invested in 0% or 99 shares. Barometer Capital Management holds 0.07% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandhill Cap Prns Lc owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,368 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd stated it has 129,989 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa owns 175,241 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd reported 372,081 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,932 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 30.84M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.73% or 2.95M shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81,440 shares. L S Advsrs owns 4,721 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.03M shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 539,897 shares.

