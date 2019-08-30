As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed by $652,674 Its Position; Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $4.24 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 82,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 93,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 34,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.25 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year's $1.74 per share. C's profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 38,288 shares to 52,850 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 88,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 82,200 shares to 590,534 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

