As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Bp Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $1.04 Million; As Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Stock Declined, Old West Investment Management Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 86,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.69% . The hedge fund held 12,942 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 99,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 217,266 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded Indication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD; 20/04/2018 – Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 17/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Present New Data From Multiple Studies of VIBATIV(R) (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID(TM) Conference; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA GETS ELLIPTA EXPANDED INDICATION FOR COPD; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 39,922 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 54,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,437 shares to 150,362 shares, valued at $30.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 18,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold TBPH shares while 20 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.04 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.1 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 83,178 shares to 254,197 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 37,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.