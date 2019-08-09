As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Focused Wealth Management Upped Its Stake; Trust Co Of Vermont Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $743,400

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 693,302 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.85. About 43,866 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,791 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,680 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 0.26% stake. 1.15M were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Fred Alger owns 2.95M shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has 70,603 shares. 1,442 were reported by City Holding Communication. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Co invested 6.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 36,184 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 170,671 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 462,391 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc owns 106,625 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 12,563 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why I Have High Expectations for Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.