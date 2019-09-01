As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Family Management Has Lifted by $670,902 Its Holding; Jcsd Capital Holds Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 50,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 39,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,571 shares to 5,894 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,683 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 823,843 are held by Clough Ltd Partnership. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Essex Serv reported 0.42% stake. Moreover, Mathes has 1.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,163 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 1.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,704 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 135,486 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 124,174 shares. First Financial Corp In accumulated 1,382 shares. 2.44M are held by River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 742,048 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempen Cap Nv holds 1,770 shares. 103,032 were reported by Channing Mngmt Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,056 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 31,329 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 1.37M shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 71 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.13% or 27,640 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 13,437 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,906 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 11,728 shares. 130,900 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).