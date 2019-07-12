As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Position by $6.75 Million; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $7.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 850.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 108,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 12,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 12.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 5.35M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc accumulated 0.37% or 8.36M shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.8% or 20,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 60,000 were reported by Ally Financial. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 133,874 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,378 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 371,642 were reported by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated. Hourglass Ltd Llc stated it has 145,166 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 15,752 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Estabrook Mgmt owns 21,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Mgmt reported 45,240 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 18,173 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 29.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated holds 3.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 715,000 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,926 shares. Country Financial Bank holds 248 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 79,427 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp has 31.52 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer And reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13,215 were reported by Private Wealth. Icon Advisers Inc holds 44,100 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. American Asset Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 7,755 shares. Overbrook Mgmt holds 7.05% or 526,772 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.09% or 57,590 shares. Centurylink Investment Management stated it has 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Incorporated Ct has invested 4.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Mgmt Lc reported 18,038 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.